Afzal Sagar Nala Tragedy: Search on for Missing, HYDRAA Commissioner, Collector & Leaders Review Situation

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Habeebnagar Police Station limits after the Afzal Sagar nala incident. On Sunday night, two residents of Mangor Basti were swept away in the nala. Search operations with the support of various departments are currently underway.

Collector Hari Chandana’s Statement

District Collector Hari Chandana announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of the missing persons. He stated that “further legal proceedings will be taken up once the bodies are recovered.” The Collector also advised residents of old buildings to remain cautious and stressed that risks increase during heavy rains.

Also Read: Hyderabad Rain Tragedy: Three Feared Drowned in Drains, Low-Lying Areas Submerged

HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects the Area

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath, accompanied by local leader Zafar Khan and others, inspected the nala surroundings. He pointed out that several houses near the nala were obstructing the water flow. He assured that a team would soon conduct a detailed inspection and, if necessary, remove houses that are creating blockages.

The Commissioner further stated that unauthorized constructions on nalas are one of the major causes of such accidents. He also mentioned that many nalas across the city are in dangerous conditions, and nearly 2,000 truckloads of silt have already been removed. Decisions have also been taken to demolish some houses to ensure smooth water flow.

Public Representatives Visit Victims’ Families

Nampally in-charge Mohammed Feroz Khan met with the affected families and assured them of government support. MLA Majid Hussain also visited the incident site and told the media that strict action will be taken to remove encroachments on nalas. He further assured that full assistance will be provided to the victims’ families and efforts will be made to prevent such incidents in the future.

Future Measures

Commissioner Ranganath said that under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, houses will be proposed for the affected families in this area. He also appealed to the public to avoid unauthorized constructions to prevent such tragedies in the future.