Ahmed Khan Talks About Collaborating with Salman Khan on ‘Sikandar’: A Joyful Experience

Mumbai: Choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan has once again teamed up with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the song “Sikandar Naache” from the upcoming movie Sikandar. This collaboration marks their first after a gap of 11 years, with their last joint effort being the popular “Jumme Ki Raat” track from the 2014 film Kick.

Ahmed’s Return to Choreography After Eight Years

Ahmed Khan, who has been primarily focusing on his directorial venture Welcome to the Jungle, returned to choreography for the title track of Sikandar. The track, “Sikandar Naache”, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, was released to the audience on March 18, 2025. This marked Ahmed’s much-anticipated return to choreography after a long break of eight years.

Ahmed on Working with Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala

Expressing his excitement, Ahmed shared his enthusiasm for working with Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. “I’d do anything for them,” he said. He went on to talk about how working with Salman Khan is always a pleasure, as the actor has a unique style that brings a distinct charm to every track.

“We wait for a Salman track because of the swag. He comes up with moves that even a grandfather can do, and sometimes he pulls off moves that even youngsters can’t match up. But whatever I’ve done with him, it has been a pleasure. When you have such a good-looking man in front of the camera, half the job is done,” Ahmed said. He also explained how Salman often adds his own flair to the moves he’s given, turning them into something even more special.

Surpassing ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ Success

When asked about the objective for “Sikandar Naache”, Ahmed revealed that the goal was to surpass, or at least match, the success of the iconic “Jumme Ki Raat” track. “We aimed to reach the same level of success, or even better it,” he said, expressing his optimism for the new track’s reception.

Incorporating Dabke Dance Style

One of the standout features of “Sikandar Naache” is the inclusion of the Levantine folk dance, Dabke, which was suggested by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Dabke, a traditional dance originating from Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Palestine, combines circle and line dancing and is often performed at weddings and celebrations.

“Sajid suggested adding the Dabke dance style. This has never been done in Hindi films before. He went out of his way to bring Lebanese dancers from Turkey who could perform Dabke. I loved that we made this addition. Salman has truly poured his heart into this song,” Ahmed shared. The dance was filmed with over 500 dancers on an expansive set in Mumbai, adding grandeur and energy to the vibrant number.