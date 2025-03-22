High Cholesterol? Your Office Coffee Brewing Machine Might Be to Blame, Study Finds

New Delhi: Do you enjoy sipping a freshly brewed cup of coffee at work? You may want to rethink your daily routine. A new study claims that your office coffee brewing machine could be contributing to raised cholesterol levels.

Study Reveals the Link Between Coffee Brewing Machines and Cholesterol



The research, conducted by experts from Uppsala University and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, found that automated coffee brewing machines in workplaces contain natural chemicals known as diterpenes, which are associated with an increase in cholesterol levels. Elevated cholesterol is a well-known risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.

Diterpenes in Coffee: Cafestol and Kahweol

In a paper published in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases, the research team discovered significantly higher levels of cafestol and kahweol in coffee brewed from 14 machines in Swedish healthcare facilities. These two coffee-specific diterpenes are known to increase cholesterol levels.

The Role of Paper and Metal Filters in Coffee Brewing



The study found that coffee from brewing machines had considerably higher diterpene concentrations compared to paper-filtered coffee. This is because paper filters typically trap these compounds, while the metal filters commonly found in many office coffee machines allow the diterpenes to pass into the coffee cup.

The researchers analyzed different brewing methods, including those that produce coffee in 10-30 seconds by passing hot water through ground coffee beans and a metal filter, liquid-model machines that mix liquid coffee concentrate with hot water, and instant coffee machines. Among these, brewing machines showed the highest levels of diterpenes, while liquid-model machines had much lower levels similar to paper-filtered coffee.

Espresso Variations and the Need for Further Research



The study also revealed significant variation in diterpene concentrations among espresso samples. This unexplained variation requires further study, and could be of particular interest to regular espresso drinkers.

Filtered Coffee: The Healthier Option



The research suggests that thoroughly filtered coffee is the preferred choice for cardiovascular health. Based on their findings, the researchers recommend opting for filtered coffee, even in workplace environments, to reduce the potential health risks associated with insufficiently filtered coffee.

The study points out that the intake of insufficiently filtered coffee during work hours could be an overlooked factor affecting cardiovascular health, particularly due to its impact on plasma cholesterol levels.

Limitations and Call for More Studies



While the study offers valuable insights, the researchers acknowledge several limitations, including a small sample size and the lack of details regarding the design of each coffee machine. They emphasize the need for further studies to establish a clearer connection between coffee brewing methods and cholesterol levels.

For now, if you’re concerned about your cholesterol levels, switching to filtered coffee at work might be a small but impactful change for better heart health.