Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Passenger Miraculously Found Alive, Fighting for Life in Hospital

In a shocking twist to the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner confirmed that one person has survived the accident, which had earlier been reported to have claimed the lives of all 242 passengers and crew on board.

Survivor Identified as British National Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

The sole survivor has been identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national who was on his way back to the UK after visiting family in India. He is currently receiving treatment at Civil Hospital, Asarwa in Ahmedabad, for injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet.

Doctors describe his condition as critical, and he remains under intensive care. His brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, was also onboard, but his status remains unconfirmed.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All 242 Onboard London-Bound Air India Flight Dead

Survivor Recalls the Final Moments Before Crash

Speaking briefly from his hospital bed to Hindustan Times, Vishwash recounted the horrifying seconds before disaster struck.

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” he said, recalling the chaos.

https://twitter.com/IndiaToday/status/1933160181871099943

The Crash: What Happened?

Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, bound for London Gatwick. Moments after takeoff, the plane crashed into a doctors’ hostel near a medical college, bursting into flames and causing widespread destruction. Several people on the ground were also injured, with over 50 individuals receiving treatment across hospitals.

Investigation and Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing, and officials have launched a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the crash. The plane was reportedly fully fueled for the international flight, which contributed to the intensity of the explosion and fire. Emergency responders battled thick smoke and high heat to search for survivors.

Police Clarify Initial Reports

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner addressed the media, clarifying earlier reports:

“My earlier statement was misquoted. One individual has been found alive. They are in critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.”

The revelation of a survivor has brought a sliver of hope amid a day of national mourning and global concern over aviation safety.

International Focus on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

The incident has drawn attention to the Boeing 787-8 model involved in the crash. Known for its strong safety record, the Dreamliner’s involvement in this fatal tragedy has sparked questions, with aviation experts closely watching developments.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the investigation unfolds and efforts intensify to uncover the cause behind one of India’s most tragic aviation disasters in recent years.