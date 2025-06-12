Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All 242 Onboard London-Bound Air India Flight Dead

Shares of US-based aerospace giant Boeing dropped by nearly 8% in premarket trading after news broke of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, India, that reportedly claimed the lives of all 242 passengers and crew onboard. The sharp decline reflects market reaction to renewed concerns over aircraft safety, despite the 787 model’s previously solid record.

Dreamliner Crash Marks Major Setback

The incident involved Flight AI171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London-Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and triggering a massive emergency response. The Boeing 787-8 involved had no prior record of fatal crashes, making this incident a significant blow to the aircraft’s reputation.

Rebuilding Trust Amid Safety Scrutiny

The crash comes at a sensitive time for Boeing, as the company continues efforts to restore public and regulatory trust following multiple controversies related to aircraft safety — including issues surrounding the 737 MAX and production delays in various models.

While the 787 Dreamliner had been praised for its fuel efficiency and advanced technology, earlier battery issues had once grounded the fleet globally. However, no fatalities were reported during those events.

Global Concerns Over Aircraft Safety

Reuters reported that Boeing’s attempt to rebuild its image and safety reputation may face renewed skepticism following this deadly crash. Aviation regulators, including India’s DGCA and international safety bodies, are expected to launch thorough investigations to determine the cause of the crash.

Air India, Authorities Respond

Air India confirmed the incident and said they are cooperating fully with investigators. Meanwhile, Indian authorities have begun rescue and recovery operations at the crash site. Families of the victims are being contacted and offered support.

Further updates are expected as investigations proceed.