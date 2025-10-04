Hyderabad

AIMIM Distributes Relief Kits to Rain-Affected Families in Karwan

In the wake of heavy rains, AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin extended immediate support to affected families in Moghal Nagar B and surrounding areas within the Karwan constituency.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 October 2025 - 18:39
Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains, AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin extended immediate support to affected families in Moghal Nagar B and surrounding areas within the Karwan constituency.

As part of the relief efforts, Mohiuddin distributed essential supplies including ration kits, blankets, and gas stoves to households impacted by the recent downpours. The initiative aimed to provide much-needed assistance to residents struggling with flooding and other rain-related difficulties.

Also Read: Orange Alert Issued in Hyderabad as Twin Reservoirs Discharge 5,000 Cusecs of Water

Speaking at the distribution site, Mohiuddin emphasized the importance of community support during natural calamities and assured continued assistance to those affected. Local residents expressed their gratitude for the timely relief, noting that the supplies would help them cope with the challenges posed by the heavy rainfall.

The relief drive highlights the role of elected representatives in addressing immediate community needs and ensuring vulnerable families receive necessary aid during adverse weather conditions.

