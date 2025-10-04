Orange Alert Issued in Hyderabad as Twin Reservoirs Discharge 5,000 Cusecs of Water

Hyderabad: In anticipation of heavy rainfall on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, prompting the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to release water from the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar as a precautionary step.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy conducted an on-site inspection of both reservoirs, reviewing the water levels and coordinating with officers. He also instructed the revenue and other relevant departments to remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely.

Currently, four gates of Osman Sagar have been opened to a height of 2 feet, allowing 920 cusecs of water to flow out, while the reservoir continues to receive an inflow of 100 cusecs. At Himayat Sagar, one gate was raised to 3 feet, releasing 1,017 cusecs of water into downstream channels.

Officials have indicated that water release may be gradually increased to 3,000 cusecs from Osman Sagar and 2,000 cusecs from Himayat Sagar. This step is expected to ensure a combined discharge of 5,000 cusecs by Saturday evening to manage rising water levels safely.

As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, the status of the twin reservoirs is as follows:

Osman Sagar:

Full Tank Level (FTL): 1790.00 feet (3.900 TMC)

Current Level: 1789.40 feet (3.761 TMC)

Inflow: 300 cusecs

Outflow: 2,028 cusecs

Gates Opened: 3 (1-foot height)

Himayat Sagar:

FTL: 1763.50 feet (2.970 TMC)

Current Level: 1763 feet (2.781 TMC)

Inflow: 400 cusecs

Outflow: 2,000 cusecs

Gates Opened: 2 (3-foot height)

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution during the rains and take necessary safety measures, particularly in areas downstream of the reservoirs.