HYDRAA Reclaims 36 Acres of Encroached Govt Land Worth ₹3,600 Crore in Kondapur

Hyderabad: In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Hyderabad District Revenue Authorities and Anti-Encroachment Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 36 acres of prime government land in Kondapur, Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district, on Saturday. The land, valued at nearly ₹3,600 crore, had been under illegal occupation for several years.

The operation was carried out in Survey No. 59, located near the Kondapur RTA office. Acting on a recent High Court directive, HYDRAA teams moved in with heavy security to clear unauthorized structures and temporary sheds that had come up on the land. Traders and occupants running businesses on the encroached stretch were evacuated as part of the drive.

Following the demolition of illegal structures, authorities fenced off the entire parcel and erected signboards declaring it as government property to prevent future encroachments.

Officials said the recovery marks one of the most significant land protection actions in the area in recent times, underscoring the government’s commitment to safeguarding public assets. Residents in the vicinity welcomed the move, noting that such steps would deter future attempts at illegal land occupation.