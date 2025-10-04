Hyderabad

HYDRAA Reclaims 36 Acres of Encroached Govt Land Worth ₹3,600 Crore in Kondapur

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 October 2025 - 15:39
HYDRAA Reclaims 36 Acres of Encroached Govt Land Worth ₹3,600 Crore in Kondapur
HYDRAA Reclaims 36 Acres of Encroached Govt Land Worth ₹3,600 Crore in Kondapur

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Hyderabad District Revenue Authorities and Anti-Encroachment Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 36 acres of prime government land in Kondapur, Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district, on Saturday. The land, valued at nearly ₹3,600 crore, had been under illegal occupation for several years.

The operation was carried out in Survey No. 59, located near the Kondapur RTA office. Acting on a recent High Court directive, HYDRAA teams moved in with heavy security to clear unauthorized structures and temporary sheds that had come up on the land. Traders and occupants running businesses on the encroached stretch were evacuated as part of the drive.

Also Read: Hyderabad Rain: Heavy Water Logging at Saifabad’s Mehdi Function Hall Brings Traffic to a Standstill

Following the demolition of illegal structures, authorities fenced off the entire parcel and erected signboards declaring it as government property to prevent future encroachments.

Officials said the recovery marks one of the most significant land protection actions in the area in recent times, underscoring the government’s commitment to safeguarding public assets. Residents in the vicinity welcomed the move, noting that such steps would deter future attempts at illegal land occupation.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 October 2025 - 15:39
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button