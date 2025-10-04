Hyderabad Rain: Heavy Water Logging at Saifabad’s Mehdi Function Hall Brings Traffic to a Standstill

Hyderabad: Heavy water logging near Mehdi Function Hall in Ayodhya, Saifabad, has left both commuters and residents struggling with serious inconvenience. The stretch, which usually witnesses heavy traffic, turned into a water-clogged zone after continuous rains, causing vehicles to move at a snail’s pace.

Local residents complained that the stagnant water has not only obstructed movement but also posed safety risks, especially for two-wheeler riders. Several vehicles were seen stuck in the accumulated water, adding to the traffic snarls in the area.

Frustrated commuters urged the civic authorities to take urgent measures to clear the water and prevent further disruption. “This has become a recurring issue during rains. Authorities must act quickly to address the drainage problems,” a local shopkeeper said.

Officials are yet to release a statement, but residents expect immediate intervention to restore normalcy in one of the busiest pockets of Saifabad.