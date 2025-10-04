Hyderabad

Hyderabad Rain: Heavy Water Logging at Saifabad’s Mehdi Function Hall Brings Traffic to a Standstill

Heavy water logging near Mehdi Function Hall in Ayodhya, Saifabad, has left both commuters and residents struggling with serious inconvenience.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 October 2025 - 14:44

Heavy Water Logging at Saifabad’s Mehdi Function Hall Brings Traffic to a Standstill (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Heavy water logging near Mehdi Function Hall in Ayodhya, Saifabad, has left both commuters and residents struggling with serious inconvenience. The stretch, which usually witnesses heavy traffic, turned into a water-clogged zone after continuous rains, causing vehicles to move at a snail’s pace.

Local residents complained that the stagnant water has not only obstructed movement but also posed safety risks, especially for two-wheeler riders. Several vehicles were seen stuck in the accumulated water, adding to the traffic snarls in the area.

Frustrated commuters urged the civic authorities to take urgent measures to clear the water and prevent further disruption. “This has become a recurring issue during rains. Authorities must act quickly to address the drainage problems,” a local shopkeeper said.

Officials are yet to release a statement, but residents expect immediate intervention to restore normalcy in one of the busiest pockets of Saifabad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
