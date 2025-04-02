AIMPLB Warns of Nationwide Protests if Waqf (Amendment) Bill is Passed

New Delhi: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a strong warning that it will launch nationwide protests if the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is passed in Parliament.

During a media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, AIMPLB spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool stated that the board would not remain silent if the bill becomes law. He emphasized that all legal and constitutional measures would be taken to oppose the amendments.

“If this bill is passed in Parliament, we will start a nationwide movement against it. We won’t sit quietly. We will use all legal and constitutional provisions available to us. A peaceful agitation will continue until the proposed amendments are withdrawn,” Rasool asserted.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which incorporates recommendations from a 31-member Joint Committee of Parliament, is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today. An eight-hour discussion has been allocated for the bill, following which Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will respond to the debate and seek approval for its passage.