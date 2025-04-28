Air Pollution Alert: India Unveils Carbon Trading to Cut Emissions

India has taken a major step toward fighting air pollution and climate change by implementing emission intensity targets for 282 industrial units across high-polluting sectors like aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, and paper. The government has also launched a compliance carbon market aimed at reducing carbon emissions through a market-driven approach.

What Is the Compliance Carbon Market?

Under the new carbon market system, Obligated Entities (OEs)—companies in regulated sectors—must limit their emissions according to government-set benchmarks. If they fail to comply, penalties will be imposed. If they successfully reduce emissions below the limit, they receive Carbon Credit Certificates (CCCs).

These certificates can be:

Used to offset their own emissions

Sold to other companies that exceed their emission limits

This system incentivizes emission reduction while creating financial opportunities for eco-conscious industries.

Also Read: OnePlus 13s Unveiled: The Compact Flagship That Packs a Punch!

What Are Carbon Credit Certificates?

Carbon credit certificates represent the successful reduction or avoidance of one metric ton of carbon dioxide (CO2) or other greenhouse gases (GHGs). These certificates are issued by regulatory bodies when companies undertake eco-friendly projects like:

Renewable energy initiatives

Reforestation and afforestation programs

Energy efficiency upgrades

Companies that go over their limits can buy credits from firms with a surplus, forming a market-based approach to environmental compliance.

Voluntary Participation and CSR Impact

Even companies that are not mandated to participate can voluntarily purchase carbon credits. This is often done as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) or to support ethical environmental practices.

Key Benefits of India’s Carbon Market

Encourages green investments by rewarding companies with surplus credits

by rewarding companies with surplus credits Promotes cleaner production practices in heavily polluting industries

in heavily polluting industries Offers financial flexibility for industries to stay compliant

for industries to stay compliant Supports national and global climate goals in line with the Paris Agreement

With the formal launch of its carbon trading market, India joins a growing list of countries implementing carbon pricing mechanisms to mitigate climate change. This move is expected to drive innovation, ensure accountability, and significantly reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.