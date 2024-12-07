Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan’s picture from a wedding goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, who is rumoured to be separated from her actor husband, Abhishek Bachchan, was seen attending a wedding with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently.

A picture of the mother-daughter duo from the event has now gone viral. It shows the actress sporting a light pink lehenga, with minimal jewellery. Aaradhya, on the other hand, opted for a matching yellow coloured lehenga. The actress’s mother Brinda Rai can also be seen in the viral picture.

A fan-made post compared this picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya with an old picture of mother and daughter from 2012 when Aaradhya was only a year old. In the throwback picture, Aishwarya carried Aaradhya in her arms. The picture shows how Aaradhya is now as tall as her mother. The fan wrote, “Aaradhya has grown as tall as Aish”.

Last month, Aaradhya celebrated her birthday on November 16. While the media reported that Abhishek missed Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations, the actor was indeed present at the celebrations, and this can be corroborated with the latest video shared by the event management company that has been organising Aaradhya’s birthday for the past 13 years.

The video shows Abhishek expressing his gratitude to the owner of the event planning company for organising his daughter’s birthday and their association of 13 years.

Earlier, Aishwarya had shared photos from Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations on her father Krishna Rai’s birth anniversary on November 21. The photos show Aishwarya and her mother Brinda, along with Aaradhya, paying tribute to Krishna Rai with flowers. Other photos gave a glimpse of Aaradhya’s birthday as well as childhood moments. The actress wrote in the caption, “You are officially a teenager Aaradhya”.

A feud has been reported by the media between Abhishek and Aishwarya, as the former has been accused of his entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the filming of ‘Dasvi’.