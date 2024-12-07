TTD introduces VIP break general darshan for Ananda Nilayam Ananta Swarnamayam scheme donors

Tirumala: The TTD Board has decided to give VIP Break (General) darshan to the donors who have donated to the Ananda Nilayam Ananta Swarnamayam scheme.

It is to be noted that this scheme, which was introduced by TTD in 2008, was stopped due to some inevitable reasons, TTD said in a release here on Saturday.

As per the scheme, TTD decided to give Archana Anantara Darshan to the donors.

Also Read: Maha: Court asks police to register FIR against Ali Abbas Zafar for cheating and forgery

But as Archana Anantara Darshan was dispensed with a few years ago, the present TTD Trust board of trustees has decided to provide VIP Break (general) darshan to the donors of this scheme as an alternative.

Under the scheme, VIP break (General) darshan are allowed for 3 days per year for a maximum of 5 family members.

Accommodation for 3 days per year at a tariff of Rs 2,500.

20 small laddus are offered as prasadam once a year.

A Uttariyam and a blouse piece are given as a one-time prasadam in a year during the darshan of the donors.

A 5-gram gold dollar and a 50 gram silver dollar are gifted to donors on their first visit Ten Mahaprasadam packets are provided once a year.

The donation passbook is valid for 25 years from the date of issue.