Maha: Court asks police to register FIR against Ali Abbas Zafar for cheating and forgery

Mumbai: A local court had directed the Bandra Police to register an FIR against director Ali Abbas Zafar, co-producer Himanshu Mehra, and others for cheating, forgery, and defrauding producer Vashu Bhagnani of 2024 multi-starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The case pertains to allegations made by Bhagnani, who had first filed a complaint with the Bandra Police Station against Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and others, accusing them of fraud, forgery, criminal breach of trust, cheating, and misappropriation of crores of rupees by falsifying and forging his signatures during the production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

As no action was taken by the police Bhagnani moved the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court seeking its direction to register the FIR.

The court, after examining all the documents and other evidence, directed the Bandra police to register the FIR under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), 500 (defamation), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.