Aishwarya Rajesh Expresses Love for Her Character Bhagyam in ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’

Chennai: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who plays one of the two female leads in director Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, has shared that her character, Bhagyam, will always hold a special place in her heart.

On Thursday, Aishwarya Rajesh took to Instagram to thank the audiences for their overwhelming response to the film.

She wrote, “Thank you so much for the wonderful response for #Sankrathikivasthunnam… Overwhelmed by the love and support for Bhagyam… Bhagyam will always stay close to my heart. Thanks to my director @anilravipudi garu for believing in me and thanks to @venkateshdaggubati sir for truly being such a fantastic person.

Every day was a learning experience, sir… Thanks to my beloved producer @dilraju. producer and #Sirish producer garu, and special thanks to @meenakshichaudhary006, my good friend and great co-star. Thanks to my entire cast, crew, and our entire team… This success is truly very, very special… Thanks once again.”

The film, a family entertainer, features Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles and has been drawing families to theatres.

Meanwhile, the makers have claimed that the film has had a remarkable performance at the box office, both in domestic and international markets.

On its opening day, the film, presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, earned an impressive Rs 45 crore. The makers also revealed that the film collected Rs 33 crore on day two, bringing the total collections to Rs 77 crore in just two days.

According to early trends, bookings for Day 3 are exceptionally strong. Sankranthiki Vasthunam is also performing well in overseas markets, inching closer to the one million-dollar mark. The worldwide gross is expected to cross the 100 crore milestone by the end of Day 3.