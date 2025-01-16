South Korea: Court Set to Review Legality of Yoon’s Detention

Seoul: A Seoul court is set to review the legality of the detention of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, following a request from his lawyers. Investigators had taken him into custody over his brief imposition of martial law, according to judicial sources on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Yoon’s legal representatives filed for a review with the Seoul Central District Court after investigators detained him for questioning regarding his martial law declaration on December 3.

Investigators announced that Yoon’s 48-hour detention period has been temporarily paused as the court holds a session to review the legality of his detainment.

The court is scheduled to review the matter at 5 p.m. on Thursday. It has 48 hours from receiving the request to decide by questioning the suspect and considering evidence provided by investigators. If the court finds Yoon’s detention unlawful, he will be released from custody, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Investigators, led by the state anti-corruption agency, questioned Yoon for 10 hours the previous day before he spent the night at a detention center. They are expected to resume questioning him at 2 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday, President Yoon defied an order by investigators to appear for a second day of questioning. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) revealed that Yoon’s lawyer notified them only 10 minutes before the scheduled session that Yoon would not attend the questioning.

Yoon’s lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, told Yonhap News Agency that the president had no intention of undergoing any further questioning, citing his health and the fact that he had already fully explained his position the day before.

“President Yoon is not well and fully explained his position yesterday, so there is nothing more to be interrogated about,” Yun stated.

Yoon had spent Wednesday night at a detention center following over 10 hours of questioning at the CIO office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul. He was detained at his residence and brought to the facility the same day.

Yoon faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power related to his declaration of martial law on December 3, allegations which he denies.

He refused to answer any questions during the questioning on Wednesday, according to the CIO.

Yoon’s lawyers have filed for a review of the legality of the warrant issued for his detention, with the Seoul Central District Court scheduled to carry out the review at 5 p.m.