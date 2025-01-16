Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor Out of Danger, On His Path to Recovery

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s team has issued an official statement confirming that the actor is stable and no longer in danger. Saif is currently being monitored by medical professionals as he begins his recovery process.

The team’s official statement read, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are closely monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident.”

The statement further expressed gratitude towards the medical team, saying, “We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the entire team at Lilavati Hospital. We also thank his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.”

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Visit Their Father at Lilavati Hospital

The actor was stabbed multiple times while attempting to fight off a burglar early Thursday morning. Saif sustained six stab wounds, two of which are considered serious due to their proximity to his spine. The incident occurred at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly entered their Bandra home, attacked their house help, and then assaulted Saif when he intervened.

At the time of the incident, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was at home with other family members, all of whom were asleep. Saif was awakened by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room.

When he went to investigate, he saw the culprit attacking the house help and decided to intervene, using his bare hands to fight off the burglar and protect the house help.

The Mumbai police have started their investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage. Three suspects have been reportedly detained and are undergoing interrogation.

Earlier, the actor’s manager had issued a statement detailing the incident, saying, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient as this is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation.”