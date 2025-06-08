Akshay Kumar Goes Undercover in ‘Killer Mask’ to Get Audience Reactions for Housefull 5

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his unique promotional tactics, pulled off yet another surprise for his latest release Housefull 5, which hit theatres on June 6. Eager to hear first-hand reviews from audiences, the actor disguised himself using the “killer mask” featured in the film and mingled with moviegoers outside a cinema hall.

In a video shared on his official Instagram handle, Akshay is seen dressed as a reporter, wearing the eerie mask and casually interviewing viewers exiting the theatre after watching Housefull 5. Unaware of the actor’s true identity, the audience shared honest reactions — with many praising the film and expressing how much they enjoyed it.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote humorously:

“Just thought I’d wear the killer mask and take reviews from people watching Housefull 5. I was bound to get caught in the end, but I ran before that happened. What an experience!”

The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section. One user wrote, “No one even recognized him… Crazy Paaji!” Another added, “I was waiting for the grand mask reveal — like Robert Downey Jr. does!”

Housefull 5 boasts a star-studded ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Aakashdeep Sabir. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The Housefull franchise began in 2010 and has since become one of Bollywood’s most popular comedy series. The second installment came in 2012, directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 released in 2016, co-directed by Sajid and Farhad, while Housefull 4 hit screens in 2019 under Farhad Samji’s direction. Now, with the release of Housefull 5, the franchise continues its legacy of slapstick comedy and grand ensemble storytelling.