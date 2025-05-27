Akshay Kumar speaks up on ‘Hera Pheri 3’ controversy, Paresh Rawal’s exit

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Housefull 5’, addressed the controversy surrounding Paresh Rawal’s exit from the highly anticipated ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Akshay Reacts at ‘Housefull 5’ Trailer Launch

At the trailer launch event of ‘Housefull 5’ in Mumbai on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar was questioned about the reports claiming that he had filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against Paresh Rawal following the latter’s decision to leave the film. Paresh cited lack of inspiration and novelty in his iconic role as Babu Bhaiyya—the heart of the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise—as the reason for his exit.

Akshay Defends Paresh Rawal

Akshay expressed disappointment over the media using the term “foolish” in relation to Paresh Rawal, emphasizing his respect and long-standing friendship with the veteran actor. “Let me first tell you, using this kind of word, like ‘foolish’ for my co-star, I would not appreciate that. That’s not right. I have worked with him for 32 years. We are very good friends, and he is a great actor. I admire him a lot,” said Akshay.

The superstar chose not to comment further on the matter, stating the issue is currently subjudice. “Jo bhi kuch hai (whatever it is), I don’t think this is a place to talk about this. Whatever has happened is a serious matter and it will be handled by the court. So I don’t think I will speak about this,” he added.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy ignited after reports emerged that Paresh Rawal had walked out of ‘Hera Pheri 3’, disappointing fans of the beloved franchise. Following this, Akshay Kumar, who not only stars as one of the leads but also produces the film after acquiring rights from Firoz Nadiadwala, filed a legal suit against Paresh.

Paresh Rawal’s Statement on His Exit

Paresh Rawal clarified that his decision to leave was not due to creative differences with director Priyadarshan, with whom he shares a strong professional bond. He emphasized his respect for the filmmaker and explained that his choice was a well-considered decision driven by his feeling that the character no longer resonated with his artistic sensibilities.