‘Housefull 5’ Trailer Unveiled: Promises Chaos, Comedy, and Multiple Climaxes

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer for Housefull 5 has been released, and it’s everything fans hoped for — a wild blend of slapstick humor, star power, and an unexpected twist of thriller. Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, the film brings back the franchise’s trademark chaos, but this time with a whodunit twist.

Trailer Highlights: Cruise, Comedy, and a Murder Mystery

Set on a luxurious cruise spanning London, France, and Spain, the story kicks off with Nana Patekar‘s character announcing a jaw-dropping inheritance of 69 billion pounds. As three contenders named Jolly compete for the fortune, a sudden murder spins the plot into a laugh-packed thriller.

First-Ever Bollywood Film with Alternate Endings

What sets Housefull 5 apart is producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s bold creative vision — the film will feature multiple climaxes. That means viewers at different showtimes might see different killers and endings, a first in Indian cinema. This innovative twist aims to keep audiences coming back for more.

Cast and Cameos: Bollywood’s Biggest Ensemble

The film boasts one of the largest ensemble casts in Hindi cinema history with 19 stars, including:

Akshay Kumar

Riteish Deshmukh

Abhishek Bachchan

Jacqueline Fernandez

Nana Patekar

Sanjay Dutt

Jackie Shroff

Chunky Pandey

Johnny Lever

Sonam Bajwa

Nargis Fakhri, and many more.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 6, 2025.