Youth Targeted in Fake Officer Scam: Telangana Woman Nabbed by Police

Telangana: A young woman from Lavudithanda, located in Miryalaguda mandal, has been arrested by the Miryalaguda police for allegedly impersonating a doctor and an IAS officer to extort large sums of money from unsuspecting youths. The woman, who had been operating for a while, targeted financially well-off youth by threatening and blackmailing them under false pretenses.

According to police reports, the accused had multiple criminal cases filed against her across several police stations, including Malakpet, Chaitanyapuri, Uppal, Nalgonda Two Town, Miryalaguda One Town, and Narkatpally.

Repeated Offences Across Districts

The investigation revealed that the woman had been involved in multiple instances of extortion. In a case last year, she reportedly threatened a practicing doctor and extracted Rs 5 lakh from him. In another recent instance, she allegedly demanded money from a young man and threatened to kill him if he didn’t comply. Upon receiving a complaint, the victim approached the police, triggering a thorough investigation.

Called and Threatened Police Officials

In a bold move just three days ago, the woman is said to have called a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Hyderabad and a Circle Inspector (CI) in Miryalaguda, only to switch off her phone immediately afterward—adding to the authorities’ suspicions.

Arrest and Custody

The Miryalaguda police swiftly acted on the latest complaint, tracked down the woman, and arrested her. She has now been remanded to judicial custody while further investigations continue.

Officials were reportedly shocked at the extent of her deception and the number of victims she had manipulated. Police have urged other possible victims to come forward and report similar experiences.