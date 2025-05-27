A Global Stage in Hyderabad: Miss World 2025 Delegation Visits Honer Homes

Hyderabad: In a vibrant celebration of global elegance and Indian tradition, Honer Homes recently hosted the Miss World 2025 participants at its Experience Centre in Hyderabad. The event marked a unique convergence of culture, innovation, and international camaraderie, giving global beauty ambassadors a taste of Telangana’s timeless heritage and the city’s architectural prowess.

A Grand Welcome at Honer Homes Experience Centre

The Miss World contestants were warmly received at the Honer Homes Experience Centre, a futuristic space designed to showcase next-generation residential innovation. They were welcomed at the expansive welcome gallery, followed by an exclusive tour of key areas including:

Connect Destination

Model apartments of Honer Signatis

Vision Hub

These highlights offered the delegates a deep insight into modern Indian architecture, tech-driven living spaces, and the brand’s commitment to community and luxury.

A Cultural Showcase Celebrating Telangana’s Rich Legacy

One of the event’s most captivating moments was the mesmerising cultural performance that reflected the art, dance, and traditions of Telangana. This artistic showcase deeply resonated with the global audience and added a heartfelt touch to the occasion, underscoring Hyderabad’s role as a cultural capital.

Advanced Infrastructure Meets Heritage

The Experience Centre stood out with its:

360° surveillance systems

Cutting-edge safety features

Immersive architectural design

This blend of innovation and tradition presented a modern India that is deeply rooted in culture yet driven by futuristic aspirations.

Honer Homes Leadership Joins the Celebration

The event was further elevated by the presence of Honer Homes’ top leadership:

S Rajamouli

P Venkateswarlu

M Balu Chowdary

Y Swapna Kumar

These Co-founders & Managing Directors personally welcomed the Miss World delegation and shared their vision for urban living that respects both global standards and local culture.

Guided Tour Highlights Hyderabad’s Transformation

In addition to their visit to Honer Homes, the Miss World 2025 participants were taken on a guided tour of Hyderabad, offering them a firsthand look at the city’s evolving infrastructure, rich traditions, and modern lifestyle offerings. The experience gave the contestants a deeper appreciation of India’s growing influence on the global real estate and cultural map.

Honer Homes: At the Crossroads of Culture and Innovation

The hosting of Miss World 2025 contestants by Honer Homes not only celebrated international friendship but also showcased how real estate can be a medium of cultural diplomacy. By opening its doors to the world, Honer Homes reinforced Hyderabad’s image as a cosmopolitan city that embraces both heritage and progress.