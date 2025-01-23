Akshay Kumar, With Over 150 Films, Shares Fascination for True Story-Based Movies

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sky Force, has expressed his fascination with movies that are based on true stories.

Akshay Kumar Reflects on His Role in ‘Sky Force’

On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in character from Sky Force, a film based on a true story. The image shows him as a decorated Air Force officer, showcasing his character in full military glory.

In his caption, Akshay wrote, “I’ve been a part of over 150 films, but there’s something uniquely powerful about the words ‘based on a true story’. And to top it off, stepping into the uniform of an Air Force officer has been nothing short of incredible.”

He continued, “‘Sky Force’ is an untold story of honor, courage, and patriotism that deserves to be shared. Watch it in cinemas starting tomorrow.”

Also Read: Congress to Restructure Kerala Unit: Key Developments and Potential Leadership Changes

Akshay Supports Salman Khan Amid Controversy

In another development, Akshay recently supported his contemporary Salman Khan after reports surfaced about Akshay leaving the Bigg Boss 18 sets without shooting, following Salman’s alleged late arrival. Akshay clarified the situation, explaining that he had prior commitments that required him to leave.

“I was running late for something. I spoke to Salman and he was stuck with something personal. He told me that he would be late by around 40 minutes. But I had to leave because I had a prior commitment. Mujhe jana pada. However, we spoke about it,” Akshay said in a media interaction in Delhi.

‘Sky Force’ Set to Release Tomorrow

Meanwhile, Akshay’s new movie Sky Force is set to release on January 24, and the actor is excited for audiences to experience the film’s powerful, true story.