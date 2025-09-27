Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan reveals if they have ever fallen for ‘someone your friend dated’

Mumbai: After having Bollywood stalwarts Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the first guests for their chat show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle”, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to welcome Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in their talk show.

The makers shared a sneak peek of the much-anticipated next episode of “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle” towards the end of the first episode. Episode two of the chat show will bring together Alia and Varun after a long gap of 6 years. One of the most beloved pairs in Bollywood was last seen together in the 2019 release “Kalank”.

The clip showed Varun mimicking Alia when she stumbles, leaving everyone rolling on the floor laughing. We also got an insight into all the fun games these two participated in during the show.

Also Read: Heart diseases kill 8 people every minute in South-East Asia: WHO

During the episode, host Twinkle asks Alia and Varun about their opinion on falling for someone your friend dated in the past. Although Alia and Kajol felt that it was a morally correct thing to do, Varun went and stood next to Twinkle on what seemed to be the ‘against’ side.

Alia immediately asked Varun to change sides. She was heard saying to her ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ co-star, “I think VD, you should quickly come and stand here, because you are being very hypocritical. Come and stand here right now!”

Alia acting all bossy around Varun made Kajol laugh. Initially, Varun said, “I’ve not dated any friends.” However, later on, he went on to add, “You are killing it on this show!”

For those who do not know, Alia and Varun joined Bollywood together with Karan Johar’s 2012 film “Student of the Year”, and later went to act together in movies such as “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” (2014)

“Badrinath Ki Dulhania” (2017), and “Kalank” (2019).