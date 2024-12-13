Allu Arjun detained in theatre stampede case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Friday detained Tollywood actor Allu Arjun in the case registered against him in connection with a stampede at a theatre during the premiere show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4.

A woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show attended by Allu Arjun.

A police team from Chikkadpally Police Station took the actor into custody from his house in Jubilee Hills and shifted him to Police Station.

Allu Arjun’s father, well-known filmmaker Allu Arvind, and other family members were present when he was detained.

Police had registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

The case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station on December 5 on a complaint by the deceased woman’s husband. The police arrested the theatre owner, general manager and security manager on December 8.

On December 11, the actor approached the Telangana High Court, seeking orders to quash the First Information Report (FIR).

According to police, there was no intimation from theatre management or the actor’s team that they would be visiting the theatre. The theatre management also did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd.

Allu Arjun on December 6 announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased’s family and said that he is “deeply heartbroken”.

The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance.

Allu Arjun also promised to take care of the medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.

“Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally.

While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey,” Allu Arjun posted on social media platform X.