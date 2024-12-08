Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ earns Rs 621 crore at global box office in three days

New Delhi: Telugu star Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule” crossed Rs 600 crore mark at the global box office, continuing its historic and record-breaking run-in cinemas.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled the project, shared the movie’s latest box office figures on social media, and said “Pushpa 2” has earned Rs 621 crore gross in just three days.

“The box office is witnessing history with #Pushpa2TheRule. The wildfire blockbuster collects a gross of 621 crores worldwide in just 3 days, shattering many records (sic),” the studio said.

According to the company, the Sukumar-directed movie, which is a sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise”, touched Rs 500 crore mark on Saturday, making it the fastest Indian film to hit the milestone.

The second part, which released across the globe on Thursday with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, debuted with a historic box office score of Rs 294 crore gross on day one.

It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” (Rs 223.5 crore), followed by “Baahubali 2” (Rs 217 crore) and “Kalki 2898 AD” (Rs 175 crore).

The Hindi version of “Pushpa 2”, whose trailer was launched by Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Patna last month, also smashed records as it earned Rs 72 crore net on day one, surpassing the opening day figure of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit “Jawan”, whose Hindi version had earned around Rs 65 crore on day one. It earned Rs 59 crore on Friday.

Mythri Movie Makers said the Hindi version raked in Rs 74 crore on day three, taking its three-day total to Rs 205 crore. It registered the record for “the highest single day collection in Hindi” and also became “the fastest to 200 CRORE NETT film in Hindi”.

In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The original film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was not only a commercial success, amassing over Rs 300 crore in India, but also established a strong fan base beyond the traditional Telugu base and it has only grown since then.