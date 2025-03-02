Alzheimer’s Disease: Researchers Discover Role of Key Protein

New Delhi: Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the role of the tau protein in Alzheimer’s disease.

Discovery of the 1N4R Tau Isoform

Using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a research team at the University of Cologne in Germany has shown that a specific form of the tau protein, known as the 1N4R isoform, is responsible for mediating the toxic effects of protein clumps in human brain cells.

The study, published in the Alzheimer’s & Dementia journal, was led by Dr. Hans Zempel from the Institute of Human Genetics. Dr. Zempel is also a group leader in the Career Advancement Program (CAP) at the Center for Molecular Medicine Cologne (CMMC) at the University of Cologne and University Hospital Cologne.

Impact of Tau Protein in Alzheimer’s Disease

In Alzheimer’s disease, certain proteins accumulate in brain cells, forming clumps that impair normal cell function or even lead to cell death. Dr. Zempel and Dr. Buchholz’s team used cutting-edge techniques, such as CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing and live-cell imaging, to show that the 1N4R tau isoform is responsible for the pathological effects in nerve cells.

iPSCs are human stem cells generated from other cells, like skin cells, which can then be reprogrammed into brain cells (neurons). By expressing different forms of tau protein in nerve cells, the researchers were able to analyze how each isoform impacts the cell.

Potential for New Alzheimer’s Treatments

According to Dr. Sarah Buchholz, this study represents a major step in understanding the mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease. “By identifying 1N4R tau as a key protein, we have discovered a potential new target for future treatments,” Buchholz explained.

The study’s interdisciplinary approach not only deepens our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease but also highlights the importance of human cell models in neurodegenerative research.