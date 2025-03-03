Amaravati’s Infrastructure Leap: Big-Impact Road Projects Underway

Amaravati: Steps are rapidly being taken to connect the state capital, Amaravati, with major towns in the region, enhancing its connectivity and boosting infrastructure development. The focus is on constructing the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and expanding national highways, with the aim of transforming Amaravati into a more prominent hub. The Amaravati Outer Ring Road (ORR) project, estimated at ₹16,310 crores, has already been approved by the central government, marking a major milestone for the project.

Vinukonda-Guntur Highway Expansion Moving Fast

Alongside the ORR project, the expansion of the Vinukonda-Guntur highway is also progressing at a fast pace. With an estimated cost of ₹2,605 crore, the expansion work is gaining momentum. The alignment for the Vinukonda-Guntur highway has already received approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), with work now underway. Officials are optimistic about completing land acquisition for the highway expansion in the coming months.

The project will extend the national highway in four lanes, connecting various towns and improving traffic flow. The road is set to meet the Outer Ring Road near Budampadu, providing seamless connectivity to Amaravati. The expansion will cover both brownfield (44.8 km) and greenfield (40 km) areas, ensuring a comprehensive development.

Land Acquisition and Progress

For the successful execution of the Vinukonda-Guntur highway expansion, a total of 291.88 hectares of land will be required. Authorities estimate that around ₹385 crore will be needed for land acquisition. Since this project is entirely funded by the central government, there are no financial concerns, and work is progressing smoothly.

The acquisition process will involve land in Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla districts. The government has appointed three Joint Collectors for land acquisition, and the goal is to complete it within six months. Once land acquisition is complete, the construction work will commence.

Nizampatnam-Guntur Road and Other Infrastructure Developments

Further improving connectivity, the Nizampatnam-Guntur road project is also moving forward. Proposals for the construction of a new road connecting Nizampatnam Harbor to Guntur are currently under review by authorities. Once completed, this road will provide another vital link between key towns in the region, improving transportation and trade.

With several high-priority infrastructure projects underway, Amaravati’s transformation into a major economic and connectivity hub looks set to proceed at a rapid pace. These developments are expected to bring significant growth to the region, making Amaravati even more integral to the state’s overall progress.