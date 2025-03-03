Snowfall in Higher Reaches of Kashmir, Rain Lashes J&K Plains

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) experienced fresh snowfall in its higher reaches and rain in the plains on Monday, providing relief from concerns of a prolonged dry spell. According to the Meteorological (MeT) office, light to moderate rain and snowfall were forecasted, with the possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall in some higher reaches of north and central Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for J&K: Dry Period Expected, Fresh Snowfall in Mid-March

The weather in the region is expected to remain mostly dry from March 4 to March 9. However, a fresh spell of rain and snow is predicted between March 10 and March 12, keeping the region’s weather dynamic. The recent rain and snowfall have alleviated fears of drought in the Union Territory, especially following a prolonged dry spell earlier in the winter.

Over the past week, the rainfall and snowfall have significantly improved water levels in rivers, streams, lakes, springs, and other water bodies across J&K. Many perennial springs, which had dried up due to the 50-day dry spell in January and February, have now started flowing again. This is a critical development, as the region relies on these water sources during the hot summer months.

Kashmir’s Winter Snowfall Critical for Water Supply

The lack of significant snowfall during the 40-day long period of harsh winter, known as ‘Chillai Kalan,’ had raised concerns. This period typically provides much-needed snow that replenishes the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains, ensuring a steady water supply throughout the year. The absence of this snowfall could have led to a dry summer, making water difficult to access for both drinking and irrigation.

Also Read: Ramzan in Kashmir: A Month of Faith, Fasting, and Generosity



To address the challenges faced during the dry winter, the local Jal Shakti department had already started supplying potable water to areas where perennial springs had dried up. The recent weather events have provided some respite from these water supply issues.

Current Temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir

On Monday, the region recorded the following temperatures:

Srinagar: 4.9°C

Gulmarg: -4.3°C

Pahalgam: -0.8°C

Jammu city: 12.4°C

Katra town: 7.8°C

Batote: 4.7°C

Banihal: 3.6°C

Bhaderwah: 3.4°C

With the recent weather changes, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir appears to be improving, offering hope for a stable water supply heading into the summer months.