American Teacher Marc Fogel Released from Russian Detention, Returns to the US

Marc Fogel, an American history teacher who had been wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly three years, has returned to the United States following a diplomatic breakthrough. The 61-year-old educator was released from Russian custody and escorted to the US by Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for former President Donald Trump. His return has been hailed as a positive step toward improving US-Russia relations and advancing negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Fogel’s Arrest and Detention in Russia

Fogel, originally from Pennsylvania, was arrested in August 2021 after being found with medically prescribed marijuana. He was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison, a decision that his family and supporters argued was unjust. In December 2024, the Biden administration officially designated Fogel as “wrongfully detained,” but he was excluded from earlier US-Russia prisoner exchanges.

Trump Plays Key Role in Fogel’s Release

Upon his return to the US, Fogel was welcomed at the White House, where he expressed immense gratitude. Standing alongside Trump, Fogel said, “I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now,” adding, “Thank you all. I love our country, and I am so happy to be back.”

Fogel also thanked President Vladimir Putin, describing him as “very generous and statesmanlike” for granting the pardon. Trump, who played a significant role in securing Fogel’s release, called the terms of the deal “very fair” and “reasonable,” offering insight into the positive diplomatic efforts involved.

Trump Hints at Further Releases

During his meeting with Fogel, Trump hinted at the upcoming release of another American detainee, though he did not provide further details. “It will be someone very special,” he teased, sparking speculation about future diplomatic negotiations.

Trump also shared a post on social media reflecting on his personal promise to Fogel’s mother, who had asked for her son’s release during one of his campaign rallies. “When I saw (Marc Fogel’s) mother at a rally, she said, ‘If you win, will you get my son out?’ I promised her — she’s 95 years old — and I said, ‘We’ll get him out,’ and we got him out pretty quickly.”

White House and National Security Advisor Celebrate Fogel’s Return

The White House celebrated Fogel’s release with a social media post saying, “Marc Fogel is back! Promises made, promises kept!” US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz also expressed his support, tweeting, “He’s home!” Waltz confirmed that the US and Russia had negotiated an exchange for Fogel’s release, although the details of what the US offered in return remain undisclosed.

Impact of Fogel’s Release on US-Russia Relations

Fogel’s release marks a positive diplomatic achievement, with officials noting that it could signal progress in efforts to resolve tensions between the US and Russia. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz suggested that this development may also be a sign of advancing dialogue on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Despite this breakthrough, several other Americans remain imprisoned in Russia, including US-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana, who was sentenced to 12 years for treason, and Robert Gilman, who received a seven-year sentence for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers.

Marc Fogel’s long-awaited return to the US is a significant milestone in ongoing US-Russia diplomacy, offering a glimmer of hope for further breakthroughs in the release of detained Americans. His case highlights the complex dynamics of international negotiations and the continued efforts of the US government to secure the freedom of its citizens abroad.