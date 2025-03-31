Amitabh Bachchan Catches the Viral Ghibli Bug: Invades the World

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined the growing list of celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Parineeti Chopra, in sharing viral Studio Ghibli-inspired images.

Sharing Ghibli-Styled Images with Fans

Amitabh took to his blog to share several Ghibli-styled images from his meet-and-greet session with his fans, whom he affectionately calls his “Extended Family”, outside his residence in Mumbai.

He wrote:

“…and Ghibli .. invades the world…in the reality of the realm of communication…”

Thoughts on the ‘Reel’ Trend

The Bollywood legend also shared a clip and spoke about the growing popularity of ‘reels’, acknowledging their increasing demand in digital communication.

“And the making of the ‘reel’ .. another now popular concept .. one which demands attention,” he added.

The Impact of Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli is a renowned Japanese animation studio based in Koganei, Tokyo, founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki. The studio has made a significant impact in the animation industry, producing short films, TV commercials, and TV films.

Recently, OpenAI’s ChatGPT introduced a feature that allows users to turn images into Ghibli-style animations, which has contributed to the viral trend.

Preparations for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ New Season

On March 30, Amitabh revealed that preparations for the next season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” have officially begun. The first step is the promo shoot for registrations.

“Work is the reliever of one’s destiny .. and the next season preparations have begun in real earnest for the SHOW .. so the initial step be the promo to invite for registrations,” he wrote.

Immersion in Films and TV

Reflecting on his deep engagement with films and TV series, Amitabh shared a thought-provoking insight:

“Is it with everyone or just me .. when we see a film or a TV series, the engrossed percentage is so large that after a while you begin to be and behave like one of the characters on the film.”

The legendary actor continues to stay relevant, embracing new trends in digital content, while preparing for his much-loved game show.