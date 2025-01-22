Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Frustration Over Micro-Blogging Website

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his frustration with a popular micro-blogging website, which he frequently uses to share details about his life. The site, he says, has been getting on his nerves due to its rejection of pictures he wishes to share with his fans, whom he lovingly refers to as his “extended family or EF.”

Big B’s Frustration with the Website

Amitabh took to his blog to share his grievances, writing: “You know this Tumblr is getting on my nerves… rejects pictures of my work that I wish to share.” He added that the platform also “unannounced it blanks out my writing.”

The actor further explained, “Not that it has brilliant content, but just… it deletes it. And I have been trying for long to put up some pictures and all it says after a while… is OOPS.”

Emotional Moment on 25 Years of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

In other news, Big B got emotional as he celebrated the 25th anniversary of his quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the episode, a special video was played, featuring messages from his fans congratulating him on the milestone.

Responding with gratitude, an emotional Bachchan said, “Thank you very much, Deviji. You have said such kind and wonderful things. I have never looked at this show as just work. Every contestant who steps onto this platform, and every audience member present, feels like a guest in my home.”

Amitabh Reflects on the Emotional Impact of the Show

He continued, “Just as we welcome guests with warmth and hospitality at home, I strive to extend the same courtesy here. To me, you all truly feel like family.” Bachchan shared how the show has touched him deeply, saying, “Life brings its share of ups and downs, and when I see contestants performing well, it fills me with immense joy. But when they struggle or lose, it deeply pains me. I have often said that the pain contestants feel is something I experience as well.”

He further expressed the powerful impact the show has on people’s lives: “This game holds the power to transform lives in a single moment with just one correct answer. People come here carrying countless hopes and dreams, and being a part of those moments as their dreams unfold is a source of inspiration for me.”

Gratitude for Fans

“I hope the love and affection from all of you continues to grow stronger forever,” Amitabh concluded, sharing his deep connection with his audience.