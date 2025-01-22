Ranveer, Deepika, and Shahid-Starrer ‘Padmaavat’ to Re-Release on January 24

Mumbai: As Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor’s magnum opus Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, approaches its seventh anniversary, the makers have announced a re-release of the film on January 24 to commemorate the milestone.

The Epic Returns to Cinemas

Bhansali Productions made the announcement on Instagram, sharing the film’s poster and inviting audiences to witness the epic tale on the big screen again.

“Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @jimsarbhforreal @aditiraohydari #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajit_andhare @bhansaliproductions @Viacom18Studios @tseries.official #Padmaavat #7YearsOfPadmaavat,” the caption read.

A Tale of Beauty, Courage, and Defiance

The historical drama, based on the epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, tells the story of Rani Padmavati’s legendary beauty, her defiance against the ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khilji, and her unwavering courage.

Released in 2018, Padmaavat also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka. The film chronicles Queen Padmavati’s peaceful life with her Rajput ruler husband until the ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khilji becomes obsessed with her beauty and declares war on their kingdom.

A Blockbuster Despite Controversies

Despite facing protests and controversies, including opposition from Rajput caste organisations like the Shri Rajput Karni Sena and vandalism on the film sets, Padmaavat became the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2018. It was also banned in some Indian states due to the protests.

The film’s production faced several challenges, including the assault on Bhansali during filming and attacks on the set in Kolhapur in 2017, where animals were injured and costumes destroyed. Additionally, Muslim leaders protested the alleged misrepresentation of Alauddin Khilji, calling for a ban on the film.

A Successful Collaboration

This was the third collaboration between Ranveer, Deepika, and Bhansali, following their successful partnership in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015). The re-release of Padmaavat gives fans a chance to relive the grandeur of this epic film on the big screen once again.