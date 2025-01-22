Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Star-Struck After Dream Interview with Mohanlal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Minister of Culture, Fisheries, and Films, Saji Cherian, is still radiating excitement after interviewing his favorite star, the legendary actor Mohanlal. The rare opportunity to interact with the 64-year-old icon has left Cherian thrilled, and he continues to share the unforgettable details of their meeting.

Mohanlal’s Rare Interview with Saji Cherian

Mohanlal, known for his reluctance to give interviews, added to Cherian’s excitement by agreeing to participate in a cultural festival hosted in Cherian’s Chengannur constituency, located about 90 km from the state capital. Cherian, a 59-year-old stalwart of the CPI(M), has represented Chengannur since 2018 and sees this event as a significant milestone.

“I really enjoyed my interview with Mohanlal,” Cherian shared with IANS, his face lighting up with joy. “This was part of a series documenting Kerala’s cultural icons, an initiative by the Culture Department.”

Bringing the Superstar to Chengannur

Cherian revealed that bringing Mohanlal to Chengannur was no small task. “He was shooting in Mumbai, but he graciously agreed to fly down and attend the event. His presence elevated the cultural expo, and everyone left the event feeling delighted,” Cherian explained.

The interview took place at the residence of one of Mohanlal’s friends in Chengannur. Recalling the session, Cherian said, “I asked him many questions. He’s incredibly sharp, and even when faced with tricky questions, including those related to my party, he answered intelligently and cautiously.”

Insights from the Interview

During the conversation, Mohanlal opened up about his family, his long-time associate Antony Perumbavoor, and his illustrious acting career spanning five decades. “He clarified that, contrary to popular belief, he isn’t a shy person,” Cherian noted.

When asked about his success as an actor, Mohanlal attributed it to a combination of factors. “He sees his talent as a gift from God, acknowledges the role of luck, and credits the unwavering support of his wife, son, and daughter,” Cherian said.

Upcoming Release of the Interview

Cherian plans to release the interview to the public in the coming days, offering fans and admirers a rare glimpse into the life and thoughts of one of Kerala’s most celebrated icons.