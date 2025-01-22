Devotees Flock to Ayodhya to Celebrate Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Anniversary

Ayodhya: Ayodhya is buzzing with devotion and excitement as it celebrates the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple. The momentous occasion, which took place on January 22, 2024, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals, fulfilling a centuries-old aspiration.

Devotees Celebrate Despite Cold Weather

Despite the bone-chilling cold, devotees from across the country are flocking to the temple to offer their prayers. Many express gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their instrumental roles in making the Ram Temple a reality.

“In Ayodhya, the atmosphere is filled with joy and devotion as we go for Ram Lalla’s darshan,” said Amita, a devotee. “There is great happiness and excitement among all the devotees here. All the credit goes to PM Modi and CM Yogi,” she added.

Praise for Arrangements and Government Efforts

Anand, another devotee, commended the arrangements made for the occasion, saying, “The government has done a good job with the arrangements; no one is facing any problem. This was a very nice experience, and everyone should experience it.”

Amar Gathe, who traveled from Nashik, reflected on the historical significance of the temple. “We have come here from Kumbh. The 500 years of struggle ended one year ago due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS, and other organisations who worked tirelessly to make this dream come true,” he said.

Increased Security Measures for Pilgrims

With a surge in tourists and pilgrims visiting the city, Ayodhya Police have stepped up security measures. SP City Madhuban Singh noted, “The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is completing one year, and as the Kumbh Mela is ongoing, the number of devotees in Ayodhya is increasing. For efficient crowd management, the entire Ayodhya Dham has been divided into six zones and 17 sectors.”

Commemoration of the Anniversary

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra also recently concluded the ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi Mahotsav’ to commemorate the first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha according to the Hindu calendar. This grand celebration, held on January 11, 2025, was aligned with the Hindu calendar’s Kurma Dwadashi during Shukla Paksha in the Paush month.

The anniversary celebrations began with great fervor and devotion, drawing thousands of devotees to Ayodhya, highlighting the unity and faith of millions of followers.