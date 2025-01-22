HCLTech Expands IT Presence in Hyderabad with New Tech Center, Creating 5,000 Job Opportunities

Davos: HCLTech, one of the leading global technology services companies, has announced the expansion of its operations in Hyderabad with the establishment of a state-of-the-art tech center.

This major development was revealed during a key meeting held on January 20, 2025, at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting was attended by Shri A Revanth Reddy, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri D Sridhar Babu, the IT & Industries Minister of Telangana, and Shri C Vijayakumar, the CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech.

This strategic expansion further strengthens HCLTech’s global delivery capabilities and highlights Hyderabad’s growing prominence as a hub for innovation and technology.

The new center, set to occupy a sprawling 320,000 square feet facility in the Hi-Tech City, will accommodate 5,000 highly skilled IT professionals. It will provide advanced solutions in key areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation.

Serving global clients across various industries, including hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services, the center is poised to play a significant role in driving HCLTech’s global service delivery model.

A Commitment to Sustainable Development

HCLTech’s new facility in Hyderabad has earned the prestigious Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, reflecting the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

This certification underscores the company’s efforts to incorporate eco-friendly practices into its infrastructure, ensuring that its business operations are aligned with global sustainability goals.

The facility is designed to promote energy efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and the health and well-being of its workforce.

Hyderabad: A Key Destination for IT and Tech Innovation

HCLTech has been an integral part of Hyderabad’s thriving IT ecosystem since 2007. The new tech center represents a significant investment in the region, reinforcing Hyderabad’s status as one of the leading IT hubs in India and globally.

As one of the world’s top IT outsourcing destinations, Hyderabad boasts cutting-edge infrastructure, a highly skilled talent pool, and a supportive business environment. These factors make it an attractive location for global IT companies like HCLTech.

Shri C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech, expressed his excitement about the company’s continued growth in Hyderabad.

He noted, “Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location in HCLTech’s global network. The new center will enhance our capabilities and enable us to better serve our global client base across multiple industries.”

He also extended an invitation to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and IT & Industries Minister to officially inaugurate the new tech center next month.

Support from Telangana Government

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri A Revanth Reddy, welcomed HCLTech’s expansion plans, emphasizing that the establishment of the new tech center highlights Hyderabad’s attractiveness as a destination for global IT companies.

He stated, “This new tech center reaffirms Hyderabad’s continued rise as a leading IT hub in the world, further solidifying our position as a top destination for technology investments.”

Shri D Sridhar Babu, the IT & Industries Minister of Telangana, also expressed strong support for HCLTech’s expansion. He emphasized the Telangana government’s commitment to fostering the state’s technology and innovation ecosystem.

He also mentioned that the government is working to extend the reach of the IT sector to tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the region. This will not only promote job creation in these areas but also contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

The Minister encouraged HCLTech to consider expanding its presence to additional cities in Telangana, further spreading the benefits of the booming IT sector throughout the state. He assured that the government would provide full support to facilitate HCLTech’s continued growth in the region.

With the addition of the new tech center, HCLTech’s footprint in Hyderabad will now span across five centers with a total seating capacity of 8,500.

This expansion is part of the company’s broader global growth strategy, aimed at delivering world-class IT services and solutions to clients around the world while contributing to the local economy and job market.

The new facility will not only provide employment to thousands of IT professionals but will also generate significant opportunities for local vendors, contractors, and service providers. It further strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a leader in India’s technology sector.