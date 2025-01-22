Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Highlights Urban Mobility Vision at WEF CII Conference

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy garu emphasized the critical aspects of urban mobility during his address at the roundtable on the theme at the World Economic Forum (WEF) CII Conference.

Focusing on four core principles—infrastructure, accessibility, inclusivity, and sustainability—he outlined an ambitious vision for Hyderabad’s transformation into a global leader in urban mobility.

A Vision for Hyderabad’s Urban Mobility

In his keynote speech, the Chief Minister declared, “I want to make Hyderabad’s future city the world’s best in urban mobility.” He underscored the importance of a mobility system defined by three pillars:

Fastest: Ensuring speed and efficiency in urban transit. Greenest: Prioritizing environmentally sustainable solutions. Lowest Cost: Delivering affordable mobility options for all.

This succinct and impactful vision received a thunderous applause from the audience, signaling widespread support for his forward-thinking approach.

Key Focus Areas in Urban Mobility

The Chief Minister’s address delved into the following four critical aspects:

1. Infrastructure Development

Robust and modern infrastructure is the backbone of any advanced mobility system. The government aims to:

Expand public transportation networks, including metro rail and bus systems.

Improve road infrastructure to reduce congestion.

Leverage technology for smart traffic management and real-time data monitoring.

2. Accessibility

Creating an inclusive urban mobility ecosystem is essential. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to:

Ensure seamless connectivity across all areas, including underserved regions.

Promote last-mile connectivity solutions, such as electric rickshaws and bicycles.

Implement universal design principles to make transportation accessible for all, including the differently-abled and elderly.

3. Inclusivity

Mobility solutions must cater to the diverse needs of the city’s population. Key measures include:

Focusing on gender-inclusive transit systems with enhanced safety measures for women.

Addressing the mobility needs of low-income communities through affordable options.

Encouraging community participation in planning and decision-making.

4. Sustainability

Environmental sustainability is at the core of the Chief Minister’s vision. Initiatives include:

Transitioning to electric and hybrid public transport vehicles.

Implementing green infrastructure, such as solar-powered bus stops and charging stations.

Promoting non-motorized transport options like walking and cycling.

Urban Mobility: Shaping the Future of Cities

During his speech, the Chief Minister highlighted the broader implications of urban mobility on the growth and prosperity of cities. He stated, “Mobility excellence will decide the fate and future of cities.” This perspective aligns with global trends emphasizing the role of efficient transportation systems in driving economic growth and improving quality of life.

Thunderous Applause and Global Recognition

The audience at the WEF CII conference responded enthusiastically to the Chief Minister’s vision, reflecting the growing recognition of Hyderabad’s potential as a trailblazer in urban mobility. The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and urban planners, further amplifying the significance of the Chief Minister’s address.

Hyderabad’s Roadmap to Mobility Excellence

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Hyderabad is poised to: