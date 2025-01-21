Telangana: Unilever to Establish Two Manufacturing Units

Hyderabad: Unilever, a leading global FMCG company, has announced plans to set up two manufacturing units in Telangana.

Palm Oil Manufacturing Unit in Kamareddy

The company will establish a palm oil manufacturing unit in the Kamareddy district, marking a significant investment in the state. In addition to this, Unilever will also set up a bottle caps-making unit in Telangana.

Chief Minister’s Efforts in Davos

The agreement was reached after a meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Unilever’s CEO, Hein Schumacher, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. During this meeting, CM Reddy successfully persuaded the company to establish these two plants in Telangana, which has until now had minimal Unilever presence.

Unilever’s Expansion in Telangana

Unilever, which operates as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in India, has recognized the strategic advantages of Telangana as a location for their expansion. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, showcased the state’s logistical advantages and ease of doing business to the Unilever leadership. He emphasized the state’s growing consumption-driven market, progressive policies, and the vision for 2050 – TelanganaRising.

Support and Infrastructure for Unilever

In response to the CM’s request, Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher agreed to establish both a palm oil processing and refining unit, as well as a bottle cap manufacturing facility. Telangana government officials assured full support and offered suitable locations in Kamareddy for these developments.

The new units will significantly reduce Unilever’s need for imports and boost local manufacturing. This collaboration marks a major milestone for Telangana’s industrial growth.

Commitment to Sustainability and Growth

While welcoming Unilever to the state, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of balancing growth with sustainability and fairness for people and the planet. He reiterated that the state is committed to supporting Unilever’s growth and ensuring mutual benefits for both the company and the people of Telangana.