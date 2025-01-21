India, Telangana Pavilions Inaugurated at World Economic Forum

Hyderabad: The India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos was inaugurated in a joint ceremony by Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, State IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Kerala State Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeev.

Telangana Pavilion Unveiled

Following the inauguration of the India Pavilion, the dignitaries also formally opened the Telangana Pavilion. The event featured discussions on projects where Telangana could serve as a model for the rest of India.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Union Ministers pledged maximum support for state initiatives in skill development and food processing.

Focus on Farmers and Sustainability

In the first meeting at the Telangana Pavilion, Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility, met with IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing farmers’ incomes sustainably.

Telangana’s Presence at WEF

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is leading the Telangana delegation at the 55th annual meeting of the WEF. This year’s discussions are being held under the theme “Industries in the Intelligent Age.”

The event includes roundtable meetings and seminars addressing:

Evolving industrial strategies in line with scientific and technological advancements.

Addressing the growing global energy demands.

Over 3,000 participants, including delegates from various countries, states, industry experts, and industrialists, are attending the forum.

Also Read: KTR’s Nalgonda Visit Canceled After High Court Postpones Dharna Petition Hearing

Focus Areas: Clean Energy and IT

Leading companies from India and abroad have expressed strong interest in Telangana’s clean and green energy policy, which includes incentives for renewable energy and pumped storage power generation.

Discussions are also centered on:

The development of Fourth City in Hyderabad .

. Expansion of AI-based IT services .

. Investment in state-of-the-art data centers.

Meetings with Global Leaders

On the second day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Sridhar Babu, and other officials are scheduled to meet with CEOs of prominent companies, including:

Amazon

Unilever

Skyroot Aerospace

Sify Technologies

Under the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), these meetings aim to foster partnerships and attract investments in IT, data centers, and the clean energy sector.

Expectations for Investments

The TelanganaRising team is focused on securing investments in key sectors. Last year, the state secured ₹40,232 crore in investments at Davos. The government expects to surpass this amount in the current forum.

Several agreements are anticipated during the three-day event, bolstering Telangana’s position as a hub for innovation and sustainable growth.

Stay tuned for updates on agreements and key announcements from the World Economic Forum.