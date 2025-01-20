KTR’s Nalgonda Visit Canceled After High Court Postpones Dharna Petition Hearing

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) faced a setback as the police refused to grant permission for the Farmers’ Maha Dharna planned in Nalgonda.

This development has led to the cancellation of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s scheduled visit to the district.

BRS Leaders Approach High Court

Challenging the police decision, BRS leaders filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking intervention. They argued that the denial of permission was unwarranted and sought immediate relief to proceed with the protest.

High Court’s Observation

Hearing the arguments, the High Court stated it could not intervene in the matter immediately. The court acknowledged the police’s reasoning, which cited the conduct of Gram Sabhas across the state from January 21 to 24 and the lack of adequate security personnel for managing large gatherings during this period.

Alternative Proposal for the Event

The police conveyed that while providing security during the ongoing Gram Sabha events was challenging, they had no objections to the BRS organizing the event after January 26 in a less crowded and more suitable location.

Hearing Adjourned to January 27

Considering the circumstances, the High Court deferred the hearing of the lunch motion petition filed by the BRS leaders to January 27. Until then, the BRS is expected to strategize its next course of action.

The cancellation of KTR’s visit and the postponement of the Maha Dharna have sparked discussions on how the ruling party plans to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing administrative constraints.