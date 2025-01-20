Vemula Prashanth Reddy Boycotts Kalyana Lakshmi Program Over Unfulfilled Gold Coin Promise

Nizamabad: Vemula Prashanth Reddy, BRS MLA and former minister, has announced his decision to boycott the Kalyana Lakshmi program, citing the Congress government’s failure to fulfill its promise of providing a gold coin to beneficiaries.

This move comes as a significant political development, highlighting growing dissatisfaction with the Congress government’s handling of welfare schemes in Telangana.

Unfulfilled Promise Sparks Controversy

Reddy expressed his concerns in a formal letter addressed to the Nizamabad district collector, noting that despite the passing of over a year since the announcement, the promised gold coin has yet to be delivered to eligible beneficiaries. The Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, which provides financial support to economically disadvantaged families for the marriage of their daughters, has been marred by this unfulfilled commitment.

In his letter, Reddy made it clear that while he was invited to attend the Kalyana Lakshmi program, he could not participate due to the Congress government’s failure to keep its promise. “The Congress government made a commitment to provide a gold coin to eligible families, but over a year has passed without the fulfillment of this promise,” he wrote.

Political Impact of Boycott on Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme

Reddy’s boycott marks a growing frustration with the Congress government’s commitment to its welfare programs. The delay in delivering the gold coin has raised concerns among the public, with critics claiming that such unfulfilled promises erode trust in government schemes. The Kalyana Lakshmi program, although widely praised for providing financial aid, now finds itself at the center of a political debate due to this unmet promise.

As the Telangana assembly elections draw closer, political tensions between the BRS and Congress are escalating. Reddy’s decision to boycott the Kalyana Lakshmi event is viewed as a strong protest against the Congress government’s inability to fulfill its promises. This move is likely to resonate with voters, particularly those who have participated in the scheme and feel let down by the unkept commitments.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers and IT Ministers Arrive in Davos for World Economic Forum

Impact on Public Trust and Election Campaigns

The Kalyana Lakshmi scheme has been an important welfare initiative for Telangana’s underprivileged families, but the failure to deliver the promised gold coin has the potential to damage public trust in the scheme. Critics argue that this delay reflects broader issues of transparency and accountability within the Congress-led government.

Political analysts suggest that this issue will become a key talking point in the upcoming elections. Reddy’s boycott is likely to serve as a rallying cry for opposition parties, with voters questioning the Congress government’s ability to follow through on promises.

Nizamabad Administration’s Response Pending

As of now, the Nizamabad district administration has not officially responded to Reddy’s letter. However, the political discourse surrounding this issue is expected to intensify as the elections approach, with the Kalyana Lakshmi gold coin promise continuing to be a focal point in the campaign for public support.

For further updates on political developments and the status of the Kalyana Lakshmi program, stay tuned.