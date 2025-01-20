Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers and IT Ministers Arrive in Davos for World Economic Forum

Zurich: In a significant development, the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with their IT ministers, have landed in Zurich ahead of the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The delegation from the two Telugu states received a warm welcome from the Telugu community in Zurich, highlighting the growing prominence of both states on the global stage.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers Arrive in Zurich

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Zurich with their respective delegations, marking the beginning of their participation in the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos. The arrival of the two leaders in Zurich, Switzerland, was met with enthusiasm by the large Telugu diaspora, who turned out in full force to greet them at the airport.

The leaders of both states are expected to engage in high-level discussions and meetings at the WEF, which brings together political leaders, business magnates, and global influencers. Their presence is seen as a push to attract international investments and promote the growth of the Telugu states on a global platform.

IT Ministers Sridhar Babu and Nara Lokesh Join the Delegation

Joining the Chief Ministers were Sridhar Babu, the IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and Nara Lokesh, the IT Minister of Telangana. Both ministers are expected to play a key role in presenting their states’ technological advancements, investment opportunities, and development initiatives during the conference.

In addition, Union Minister Ram M. N. K., who is also attending the event, was present at the Zurich airport. His participation underlines the importance of collaboration between state and central governments in addressing key challenges and advancing the country’s global standing.

Also Read: Telangana CapitaLand Announces ₹450 Crore Investment for New IT Park

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Economic Partnerships

The WEF conference provides a unique platform for state leaders to engage with international stakeholders and forge valuable partnerships. Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana aim to highlight their strengths in technology, infrastructure, and innovation, with a focus on attracting investments in sectors such as IT, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

The meeting between the two Chief Ministers at Zurich Airport was also symbolic of the ongoing collaboration between the two Telugu states in areas of mutual interest. This cooperation is expected to bolster both states’ economic prospects and further position them as key players in India’s economic growth.