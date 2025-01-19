Telangana: CapitaLand Announces ₹450 Crore Investment for New IT Park

Hyderabad: CapitaLand Group, a leading global real estate investment and development company headquartered in Singapore, has announced a ₹450 crore investment to develop a state-of-the-art 1 million square foot IT park in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting in Singapore, attended by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and senior CapitaLand executives, including Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO & ED of CapitaLand India Trust Management Pvt. Ltd, and Manohar Khiatani, Senior Executive Director of CapitaLand Investment.

Strengthening Hyderabad’s Growth as a Business Hub

The upcoming IT park is part of CapitaLand’s broader development pipeline in Hyderabad, according to an official release from the Chief Minister’s office. The project will address the growing demand from Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and blue-chip companies seeking premium facilities.

In India, CapitaLand currently operates three prominent business parks in Hyderabad:

International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH)

aVance Hyderabad

CyberPearl

Additionally, the Singapore-based company had earlier announced a 25 MW IT load data center in Hyderabad, which is on track to become operational by mid-2025. These further underscores Hyderabad’s emergence as a critical node for digital infrastructure in India.

Future Plans for Hyderabad

The second phase of redevelopment at International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) is set to begin this year, with completion expected by 2028.

Speaking about the announcement, Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam said:

“Hyderabad has consistently demonstrated strong potential for business growth, supported by the Telangana Government’s progressive policies and the dynamic leadership of CM Revanth Reddy. We are excited to expand our footprint in Hyderabad, leveraging its vibrant ecosystem to deliver sustainable and world-class infrastructure.”

Telangana Government’s Support

Welcoming the investment, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy described the decision as a significant milestone in reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a leading business and technology hub.