Telangana CM and Singapore Minister Discuss Partnership in Various Sectors

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently leading a delegation on a visit to Singapore, met with Singapore’s Sustainability and Environment Minister, Grace Fu Hai Yien, on Saturday.

During their meeting, they discussed potential partnerships to help realize the goals of TelanganaRising.

Areas of Collaboration Highlighted

The Chief Minister, accompanied by IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and other officials, showcased the abundant investment opportunities in Telangana across various sectors. These include urban planning and infrastructure, water management, skills development, sports, semiconductors, manufacturing, and sustainability sciences and technology.

Minister Yien expressed interest in the state’s vision and assured the Chief Minister that Singapore would consider collaborating with Telangana to make the goals of TelanganaRising a reality. She specifically showed keen interest in projects such as the Net Zero Future City, the River Musi rejuvenation project, water management, and the state’s sustainability plans.

Joint Projects and Future Collaboration

Both sides agreed to form specialized teams to explore joint projects, share systemic learnings from Singapore, and ensure rapid progress and impactful outcomes on the ground.

Interaction with Semiconductor Industry Leaders

Meanwhile, Minister Sridhar Babu engaged with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA). During this interaction, high-profile industry leaders, including Brian Tan, Chairman of SSIA, and Tan Yew Kong, Vice Chairman of SSIA, participated in discussions about the opportunities for Telangana in the semiconductor sector.

Minister Sridhar Babu elaborated on the features of TelanganaRising and invited the Singapore semiconductor industry to invest in the state. The SSIA responded positively to the invitation, and a large delegation is expected to visit Hyderabad later this year to explore potential opportunities further.