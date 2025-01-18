Telangana: Two Die Due to Short Circuit at Vijayalakshmi Arcade in Habsiguda

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred at Vijayalakshmi Arcade in Habsiguda when two individuals lost their lives due to a short circuit while attempting to remove a Chit Fund board.

The incident took place early this morning, leading to panic in the area.

Cause of the Accident

According to reports, the two deceased, identified as Mallesh (29) and Balu (32), were trying to take down the “Shubhanandini Chit Fund” board when the short circuit occurred. The electric shock from the circuit caused their immediate fatalities.

Immediate Response from Authorities

Firefighters and local police swiftly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency services quickly worked to control the situation, and the bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Victims’ Background

The deceased were residents of Kesamudram village in Suryapet district. Police confirmed their identities, and an investigation into the cause of the short circuit is underway. Authorities are focusing on determining whether faulty electrical wiring was responsible for the accident.

Ongoing Investigation

An investigation is ongoing to determine if any negligence contributed to the incident. Authorities are examining the electrical setup at Vijayalakshmi Arcade to ensure safety measures are followed in public spaces.

Public Safety Concerns

This tragic incident highlights the importance of ensuring proper electrical safety in commercial and residential areas. Authorities are urging the public to be vigilant about potential electrical hazards, especially in crowded areas.