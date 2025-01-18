Telangana Road Accident: Two Killed in Bus Collision on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Near Suryapet

Suryapet: A tragic road accident occurred early this morning on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway near Suryapet, claiming the lives of two individuals.

The collision involved two private travel buses traveling in the same direction, with both buses reportedly en route to Hyderabad from Guntur.

Low Visibility Due to Fog Suspected as Cause

Authorities suspect that low visibility due to dense fog in the early hours contributed to the accident. According to initial reports, one bus collided with the other, causing severe damage.

Fatalities and Injuries

In the aftermath of the crash, one of the victims, a bus cleaner, was thrown from the vehicle and tragically fell under the wheels of the bus, resulting in an instant death. Another passenger, believed to have suffered a heart stroke, also passed away at the scene.

Ongoing Investigation

Police and emergency responders are on-site, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash. Authorities are also verifying whether the foggy weather conditions played a significant role in the tragic incident.

Importance of Road Safety in Foggy Weather

This unfortunate accident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of traveling in low-visibility conditions. Authorities are urging commuters to exercise extreme caution when driving in foggy weather, especially on busy highways, to prevent further accidents.

The identities of the deceased individuals have not yet been released, and efforts are ongoing to notify their families.