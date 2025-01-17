Telangana Police Form Teams to Nab Men Who Shot Travel Firm Manager

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have formed multiple teams to capture two armed assailants who shot and injured a travel firm manager in Hyderabad. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects may be from Bihar.

Suspects Linked to Bidar Killing

Authorities suspect the two individuals responsible for the shooting in Hyderabad are the same ones who killed two security guards in Bidar district, Karnataka, on January 16. The assailants reportedly fled with a large sum of money after committing the crime.

Shooting Incident Details

The shooting took place in the Afzalgunj area on Thursday evening. The two suspects had booked bus tickets from Hyderabad to Raipur at a travel agency. They were being transferred to a shuttle minibus when the incident occurred. When the manager insisted on checking their bags, one of the suspects shot him.

Suspects Escape with Bags

Following the shooting, the assailants fled in an auto-rickshaw with the bags, last seen in the Tank Bund area. Police are currently analyzing CCTV footage to track their movements. The injured manager was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Investigation and Search for Suspects

Police officials believe the suspects may have been carrying a bundle of cash when the manager asked to check their bags. The situation escalated, leading to the shooting. Telangana police have alerted local authorities in Hyderabad and Chhattisgarh, sharing photographs of the suspects.

Joint Investigation Efforts

In the wake of the shooting, a team led by the Bidar District Superintendent of Police arrived in Hyderabad to assist with the investigation. Several police teams, including ten from Hyderabad, are actively searching for the suspects in various locations.

Additional Developments in Bidar

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed that the two robbers responsible for the killing of the two security guards in Bidar and the theft of Rs 93 lakh intended for an ATM refill have been identified.