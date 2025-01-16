Telangana: Kite-Flying Accidents Claim Four Lives

Hyderabad: Kite-flying accidents claimed four lives in Telangana over the past two days.

The incidents occurred in the Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Rangareddy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from Terrace in Nirmal

In Nirmal town, an 11-year-old boy, Mohammed Huzef, died after falling from the terrace while flying a kite with his friends. A sixth-grade student at Telangana Minority Residential School, he lost balance and fell, sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Man Falls to Death in Rangareddy District

In another incident, K. Mahesh Yadav (39) died after falling from the terrace while flying a kite in the Meerpet corporation limits of Rangareddy district.

Schoolboy Electrocuted in Mahabubnagar

A schoolboy, Manoj Kumar, died of electrocution in Mahabubnagar district. He was trying to retrieve a kite entangled in electric wires using an iron rod when he was electrocuted on the terrace of his house.

Man Dies After Falling from Dhaba Terrace in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Jupally Narender (48) fell from the terrace of a dhaba in Ammanabolu village, Mutakonduru mandal. The terrace reportedly lacked a parapet wall. He suffered critical injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

Two Youngsters Drown in Andhra Pradesh

In a separate incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district, two youngsters drowned while bathing in the sea near the Revupolavaram shore in S. Rayavaram mandal. The victims were identified as K. Manikanta (18) and Pasanaboina Sadhwik (10), both residents of Lovakothuru village in Tuni Mandal.