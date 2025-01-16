Telangana: Tributes Paid to Jaipal Reddy on Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy on the occasion of his 83rd birth anniversary on Thursday.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited Jaipal Reddy’s memorial, Spoorthi Sthal, located on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake, to pay his respects to the late leader.

Leaders from the Congress party and Jaipal Reddy’s family members also paid tribute.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Honors Jaipal Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, currently in Delhi, paid tribute by garlanding the portrait of the distinguished parliamentarian. The CM praised Jaipal Reddy for playing a pivotal role in realizing the dream of a separate Telangana state.

Describing him as one of the best parliamentarians in India, Revanth Reddy highlighted Jaipal Reddy’s remarkable speeches both in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Indian Parliament.

State Leaders Pay Their Respects

Several key political figures, including State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, Bellampalli and Parigi MLAs Gaddam Vinod and Rammohan Reddy, State Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, and leaders Rohin Reddy and Vidyasagar, were present to honor Jaipal Reddy’s legacy.

Revanth Reddy’s Tribute Statement

In his statement, Revanth Reddy called Jaipal Reddy an esteemed leader, a Telangana warrior, and a distinguished parliamentarian. He acknowledged the immense contribution of Jaipal Reddy in the formation of the Telangana state, underscoring that his efforts would never be forgotten.

The Chief Minister commended Jaipal Reddy as a visionary leader who effectively communicated the aspirations of the Telangana people on a national level. He also lauded Jaipal Reddy’s strategic and silent efforts in coordinating with political parties across the country, which were instrumental in the creation of Telangana.

Jaipal Reddy’s Legacy in National Development

Revanth Reddy further praised Jaipal Reddy’s extraordinary political journey, from a village in Telangana to becoming a respected politician in Delhi. He described him as an impeccable leader whose unwavering commitment to values and principles set a benchmark for future generations.

Also Read: Telangana Tragedy: Mother and Daughter Die in Road Crash Near Bhongir, Two Injured

The Chief Minister also acknowledged Jaipal Reddy’s contributions to national development, particularly his involvement in the formulation of the United Front Common Minimum Programme and his vision for the Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme, aimed at providing water to drought-prone areas.

Jaipal Reddy’s Contributions to Telangana

Revanth Reddy also reflected on Jaipal Reddy’s crucial role in the development of the united Palamuru district, recalling the recent Cabinet decision to finalize the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. He further highlighted the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, which was sanctioned during Jaipal Reddy’s tenure as Union Minister.