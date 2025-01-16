Telangana Tragedy: Mother and Daughter Die in Road Crash Near Bhongir, Two Injured

Bhongir: A tragic road accident occurred on the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway near Bhongir on Friday morning, resulting in the death of a mother and her daughter.

The accident took place at Rayagiri when a lorry collided with a car, leading to the devastating loss of life.

Mother and Daughter Killed in Collision

The deceased have been identified as residents of Keesamudram Mandal in Mahabubabad District. According to reports, the collision was severe, and both the mother and daughter died at the scene due to the impact of the crash. Their identities have not yet been officially released.

Two Others Injured and Hospitalized

In addition to the fatalities, two other individuals in the car sustained injuries in the accident. Emergency services arrived at the scene promptly, and the injured passengers were rushed to a local hospital for immediate medical attention. Authorities have not provided further details regarding their condition.

Lorry Collides with Car on Busy Highway

The incident occurred when the speeding lorry collided with the car at Rayagiri, located along the busy Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway. The crash took place early in the morning, during peak traffic hours, and caused significant disruption to traffic movement in the area.

Police Investigating the Incident

Local police have initiated an investigation into the accident. Authorities are currently questioning the lorry driver and examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary reports suggest that speeding may have been a factor, but investigations are ongoing.

Calls for Better Road Safety on Warangal-Hyderabad Highway

The tragic accident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures on the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway, which is a major route for commuters. Locals have long expressed concerns about the high traffic volume, speeding, and road conditions, calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such accidents in the future.

Authorities to Provide Support to the Affected Family

As the community mourns the loss of the mother and daughter, authorities have assured that they will provide support to the grieving family. The investigation into the cause of the accident continues as police work to determine all the contributing factors.